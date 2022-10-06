LIVE TV
Iran: Schoolgirls remove hijabs, chant 'Get Lost Basij' slogans at parliamentary speaker
Published: Oct 06, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
In an extremely rare show of anger in Iran, schoolgirls heckled parliamentary speaker. He was present at the premises to deliver a speech but even before he could start, a group of girls took off their hijab and started chanting 'Get Lost'.
