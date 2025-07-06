LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 15:15 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei makes first public appearance since war
Supreme Leader of the nation, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious event on Saturday. This comes after reports emerged that he had been in a secure location since the start of the 12-day war with Israel, during which top Iranian commanders and Iran's nuclear scientists were eliminated. Watch in for more details!

