/Iran's Axis of Resistance Evolves | Iraq Militias & Yemen Houthis Become Key Pillars

Iran's so-called “Axis of Resistance” has suffered major setbacks across the Middle East, but Tehran appears to be adapting rather than abandoning its regional strategy. The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria disrupted an important part of Iran's regional network, while Hezbollah in Lebanon has also been significantly weakened. Iran's land corridor through Syria has faced major disruption. However, Iraqi Shiite militias and Yemen's Houthis are emerging as important pillars of Iran's reconfigured regional network. The report examines how Iran may be moving toward a more decentralized and coordinated model, with allied groups strengthening military and political ties while maintaining their own interests. The geography is also significant. The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial global energy chokepoint, while the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Red Sea provide another potential pressure point through Houthi activity. Iraq has also emerged as a key location for attacks targeting U.S. positions and interests across the region, while the Houthis have demonstrated the ability to threaten Israeli, Saudi and other regional interests.