/Iran releases rare Mojtaba Khamenei footage amid reports of critical health

Iran's Mehr News has released a rare, undated 12-second video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei showing him in discussion with advisers, amid widespread reports claiming he's in "critical condition" and possibly hospitalised. Since taking over after his father Ali Khamenei's death in a February airstrike, Mojtaba had made no public appearances, fueling months of speculation. The video's authenticity and actual recording date remain unverified.