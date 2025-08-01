LOGIN
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 23:29 IST
Iran reels under fifth consecutive year of drought
Iran reels under fifth consecutive year of drought

Iran’s capital Tehran could be weeks away from “day zero,” experts say — the day when taps run dry for large parts of the city — as the country suffers a severe water crisis.

