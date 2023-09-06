Iran: Mahsa Amini's uncle arrested ahead of protest anniversary

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
In advance of the anniversary of Amini's passing, Iranian authorities have stepped up their persecution of activists and protester family members. A little more than a week before the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's murder by Tehran's "morality police," Safa Aeli, Amini's uncle, was detained on Tuesday.

