Iran Launches Flights for Cloud Seeding Amid Extreme Drought

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 17:38 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 17:38 IST
Iran has begun cloud seeding operations to combat extreme drought affecting several regions. Aircraft are being deployed to stimulate rainfall and alleviate water shortages.

