Iran: Khamenei praises armed forces for 'sacrifice', forces open fire on protesters in Zahedan
It's been over three months since the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police. The protesters at this point of time are simply unfazed with the crackdown that they are facing and all sorts of the death sentences that have been handed out. The protesters in Iran are continuing to challenge their government and are fighting for their rights but the Islamic Republic is also holding its ground.