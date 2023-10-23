Iran journalists who covered Amini death get jail sentences

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
According to local sources, two female journalists were sentenced to up to seven years in prison by an Iranian court for, among other things, "collaborating" with the US administration. Both have been behind bars since September 2022, when they reported on Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos