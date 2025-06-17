LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran-Israel war: Iranian media reports widespread internet disruption
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 23:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 23:11 IST
Iran-Israel war: Iranian media reports widespread internet disruption
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 23:11 IST

Iran-Israel war: Iranian media reports widespread internet disruption

As Israel and Iran continue their aerial bombardment, Iranian media has reported widespread internet disruption. It is not immediately clear what caused the disruption.

Trending Topics

trending videos