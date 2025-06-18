Published: Jun 18, 2025, 12:56 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 12:56 IST
Iran-Israel War: IDF warns Iranians in Tehran's District 18 to leave amid rising escalations
Iran launched a hypersonic Fattah-1 missile strike against Israel, claiming the attack was part of Operation Honest Promise 3. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported intercepting most of the missiles, but some damage was reported. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations, with both sides exchanging strikes.