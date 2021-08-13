Iran, Israel clash yet again, Will the retaliatory attacks lead to a full-blown war

Aug 13, 2021, 10:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A shadow war between Israel and Iran is taking a dangerous turn - with the battle moving to the high seas. Will the retaliatory attacks lead to a full-blown war? On The West Asia Post tonight, Ghadi Francis takes a look at this growing conflict.
