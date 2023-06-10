Iran helping Russia build drone factory | Moscow crushing morale & Draining Ukraine's war chest

US Says Russia appears to be deepening its defence cooperation with Iran and received hundreds of one-way attack drones. Citing newly declassified information, the white house said the drones were built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea, and then used by Russian forces against Ukraine. White House spokesperson said US Had information that Russia was receiving materials from Iran, required to build a drone manufacturing plant. John Kirby said the UAV facility could be fully operational early next year. Uk, France, Germany, u., and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 un Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. Under the 2015 un resolution, a conventional arms embargo on Iran was in place until October 2020. Ukraine and Western powers argue that the resolution includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies until October 2023. They say it can encompass exporting and purchasing advanced military systems such as drones.