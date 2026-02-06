/Iran FM Araghchi Holds Nuclear Talks With US Envoy in Oman as Tehran Warns Against Excessive Demands

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 19:06 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 19:06 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and a United States special envoy have met in Muscat, Oman, for indirect nuclear talks aimed at addressing Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran’s foreign minister issued a firm warning that Tehran will defend itself against any “excessive demands or adventurism” by the United States, signalling a hardening stance ahead of negotiations. The talks come amid heightened military and diplomatic tensions between the two countries and broader Middle East geopolitical uncertainty.