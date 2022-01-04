Iran expected to purchase 24 Russian Sukhoi SU-35SE fighter jets

Jan 04, 2022, 02:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to reports, Iran is likely to buy the Russian SU-35SEs 'super flanker' fighter jets anytime soon. Iran and Russia will reportedly sign a 20-year $10 billion defense agreement in January.
