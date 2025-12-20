/Iran Escalates Deportations Nationwide Amid Rising Economic Crisis

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 22:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 22:34 IST
About five million Afghan migrants are currently living in Iran, an Iranian official said, as Tehran steps up deportations of undocumented immigrants amid growing economic and security pressures.
Nader Yar-Ahmadi, head of Iran’s Centre for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the interior ministry, said around 1.6 million undocumented Afghans had been expelled since the launch of a campaign targeting unauthorised migrants.