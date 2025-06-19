LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 01:56 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 01:56 IST
Iran claims Israel hacked its state television broadcast

Iranian media says that Israel briefly hacked the state television broadcast, airing footage of women's protests and urging people to take to the streets. Watch in for more details!

