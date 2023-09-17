Iran bars International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear inspectors, says West using it for politics

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
While Iran continues to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after Mahsa Amini's death, in another surprising move, Tehran has now blocked international inspectors from monitoring nuclear activities. The IAEA has called the move 'disproportionate' and 'unprecedented'.

