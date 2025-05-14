LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 14, 2025, 16:20 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 16:20 IST
IPL To Allow Temporary Replacements For Last Leg Of 2025 Season
WION Fineprint May 14, 2025, 16:20 IST

IPL To Allow Temporary Replacements For Last Leg Of 2025 Season

While the IPL is back on track, franchises are sweating over the availability of their overseas stars, with several yet to confirm their return. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos