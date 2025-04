Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, thanks to a Kolkata Knight Riders batting collapse at Eden Gardens. Asked to bat first in the rescheduled match, Lucknow were off to a flyer. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram toyed with Kolkata bowlers and put up a 62-ball 99-run partnership for the opening wicket.