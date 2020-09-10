IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals reveal new jersey in jaw-dropping fashion

Rajasthan Royals have been enjoying a good pre-season, stationed at One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage in Dubai, ahead of the start of the #IPL2020 campaign. On a relaxed morning at the beach of One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage, Dubai, Team #RajasthanRoyals were in for a mind-blowing surprise when they witnessed the Red Bull Skydiving and Wingsuit Athlete Dani Roman twist and turn through the air at break-neck speed. The Spanish skydiving athlete jumped out of a plane, several thousand feet above the Palm Islands, carrying with him a Rajasthan Royals bag. Flying over the awe-struck Rajasthan Royals players as he left a strew of smoke through the air, he parachuted on to the beach and dropped off a bag full of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jersey for the players to grab them later.