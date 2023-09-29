iPhone assembly facility in South India resumes work, 4 days after fire incident

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
An iPhone assembly facility in Southern India gradually restarted its operations and this comes after the factory suffered downtime in the aftermath of a fire accident. The factory is run by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron which is among those entrusted with the Assembly of Apple iPhones in India.

