/Investors allege Selena Gomez misled them about mental health startup

Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and co-founder Daniella Pierson are facing a federal fraud lawsuit from investors in their mental health startup, Wondermind. Five investors say they poured $1.2 million into the company in 2022, believing Gomez would actively promote it using her massive social media following. Instead, the lawsuit claims the company "quietly collapsed" over three years while founders stayed silent, with promised partnerships, an app, and marketing initiatives never materializing. The plaintiffs are seeking to recover their investment along with damages.