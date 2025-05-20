LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 23:19 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 23:19 IST
Internet-free future: Almost half of young people would prefer a world without internet
Videos May 20, 2025, 23:19 IST

Internet-free future: Almost half of young people would prefer a world without internet

#GRAVITAS | A new UK-based survey says, almost half of young people would rather live in a world where the internet does not exist. Watch this video to find out more

Trending Topics

trending videos