International Sniper Competition: 40 teams from 18 countries participate in one-of-a-kind contest | China
Midway through July, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of Northwest China, the Chinese People's Armed Police Force hosted the "Sharp Blade-2023" International Sniper Competition. There are numerous categories in the sport, including group and individual sniping. The competition featured around 40 sniper teams from 18 nations, including Belarus, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Africa, and the Dominican Republic.