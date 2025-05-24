LOGIN
Published: May 24, 2025, 17:55 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 17:55 IST
International Monetary Fund ends Pakistan visit, eyes FY26 budget
An IMF team recently visited Islamabad (May 19-24, 2025) to discuss Pakistan's economic progress, implementation of their program, and budget plans for FY2026. Watch for more updates on this!

