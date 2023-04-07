Intermediaries ignoring PIB flagging for fake news to lose safe harbour immunity'
In a bid to control the spread of misinformation and erroneous facts through various social media platforms, India's ministry of information & technology has granted new powers to the press information bureau. The government has passed a rule citing any news against the central government flagged as fake by the PIB , has to be taken down by respective platforms, or they would end up losing their safe harbour immunity.