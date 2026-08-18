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Inspired by Instagram reel, five young men murder minor in Bhopal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 23:01 IST
#Gravitas A deadly myth, a fake doctor, and the promise of instant money. That is the extraordinary chain of events behind the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Bhopal.

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