Inside South Side Story season 5: Delhi edition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Bringing the spirit of the South with enthralling live performances by artists like Karthik, Sithara, Thirumali, Neeraj Madhav, and more, Red FM's South Side Story Season 5: Delhi Edition has been a delight for music lovers. Here's everything that happened at the musical extravaganza.

