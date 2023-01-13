Inside South Asia | Pakistan's crumbling economy: Is it going the Sri Lanka way?

Pakistan has been reeling under the devastating impact of last year’s unprecedented floods and relentless terror attacks. But its troubles seem to have only just begun. Its economy is in dire straits. An acute energy crisis has gripped the country which is now staring at blackouts. Pakistan is also in the throes of a massive food crisis. There have been reports of food riots and stampedes at ration shops. The prime minister and the army chief are frantically seeking foreign aid. Is Pakistan going the Sri Lanka way?