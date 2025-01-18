The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is in full swing, drawing millions of devotees and travellers from around the world to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The first week of the Mela has been extraordinary, with vibrant celebrations and spiritual fervour. We take you inside the world’s largest religious gathering, showcasing the grandeur, scale, and unique experiences that make it a one-of-a-kind event. This week, India also celebrated Makar Sankranti, a vibrant harvest festival marked by joyous festivities. Devotees in Prayagraj participated in the auspicious 'Amrit Snan' on this special occasion, as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations. Additionally, we explore two fascinating art festivals happening in unexpected corners of the world. From the rural streets of Uruguay to Iran, artists are transforming neighbourhoods into cultural hubs, blending tradition and creativity. Finally, join us as we dive into the annual Voodoo Festival in Ouidah, Benin, where locals and tourists unite to celebrate the rich spiritual heritage of one of the world’s oldest religions. Discover the vibrant traditions of Voodoo in this unique cultural gathering.