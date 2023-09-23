Inside India's new parliament | Afghan women issue raised at UNGA | Inside South Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
On Inside South Asia with Dasuni Athauda: -We tell you all about the new parliament of India and a look at how the big shift took place -78th UNGA session -In focus: Rights of Afghan women and children -Kabaddi fever grips Pakistan -Bhutan: 40% increase in snow leopard population

