Innova-based Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India

The newest offering from the Toyota-Suzuki collaboration, the Invicto, has been launched in the Indian market. It will go on sale through the premium Nexa showrooms and is the most expensive product offering from Maruti Suzuki to date. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova HyCross. Hence, it gets the same platform, powertrain, design, and features, except for a new front grille, alloy wheels and Suzuki's badging. Right now, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto doesn't have a direct rival in the Indian market, apart from its own cousin - the Toyota Innova Hycross. However, it can be compared to similarly priced three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.