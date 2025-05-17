LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 08:00 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:00 IST
Ing says oil could fall below $60 next year | wion business watch
Videos May 17, 2025, 08:00 IST

Ing says oil could fall below $60 next year | wion business watch

The oil market has had a wild ride so far this year, trading down to levels last seen in 2021. Ing predicts oil could fall further and crash below the 60-dollar mark next year.

Trending Topics

trending videos