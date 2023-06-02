Inflation Europe whispers slow down amid Russian invasion

The pace of price hikes has slowed down to a snail space dropping to its lowest levels since Russia invaded Ukraine right consumer prices in the Eurozone Rose May 6.1 last month compared to more flamboyant seven percent in April it's the slowest dance with inflation since February 2022 when Moscow's Invasion sent Energy prices soaring food prices have decided to cool down their fiery dance moves for the second month in a row on the other hand Energy prices have taken a tumble surprising everyone with their unexpected break dancing skills core inflation has slowed to a four-month low of 5.3 percent.