Industries to lead India's climate action

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
India will set carbon emission reduction targets for four fossil fuel-dependent sectors. The latest development comes at a time when the Asian country looks to align its industry with the country's greenhouse emissions reduction target. According to a Reuters report, India will fix carbon emission intensity benchmarks and reduction targets for three years for companies in petrochemicals, iron & steel, cement, and pulp & paper. The companies in the four sectors are also likely to be the first ones to trade on the country's carbon trading market from April 2025, which will enable them to buy and sell carbon credits to meet their goals.

