Indrajaal: India's first AI-powered anti-drone system

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Grene Robotics, a well-known deep-tech business with headquarters in Hyderabad, has unveiled "Indrajaal," India's first AI-powered anti-drone system, in a ground-breaking development. This cutting-edge system is intended to protect crucial facilities, governmental infrastructure, and the commercial sector from the growing threat posed by drones.

