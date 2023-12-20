videos
Indonesians protest over growing arrivals of Rohingya refugees
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Rohingyas are facing a wave of hostility and rejection in Indonesia. With over 1,700 arrivals recorded till date, Aceh residents are now demanding their removal
