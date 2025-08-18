/Indonesian Independence day: National flag unfurled, acrobatics performed

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 01:14 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 01:14 IST
Indonesia’s Independence Day, celebrated every August 17, marks the nation's historic 1945 declaration of freedom from centuries of colonial rule. Led by Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta, the proclamation followed Dutch and Japanese occupation. More than a holiday, it’s a powerful tribute to the courage, unity, and sacrifices that shaped modern Indonesia. Citizens across the country honor this day with parades, flag ceremonies, and patriotic pride.