/Indonesia's president Prabowo Subianto pulls out on perks received by lawmakers

Nationwide protests have erupted in Indonesia after lawmakers were revealed to receive a monthly housing allowance of approximately $3,075—nearly ten times Jakarta’s minimum wage. The unrest turned violent, resulting in at least six deaths, including a motorbike driver killed by a police vehicle and a student during clashes. Rioters also set fire to government buildings and parliament offices. In response, President Prabowo Subianto canceled a state visit to China, announced the revocation of the controversial allowances, and suspended overseas trips for MPs. He also warned that violent protests edging toward treason or terrorism would not be tolerated and called for peaceful dialogue with public representatives. Markets have reacted sharply, with stocks dropping and economic uncertainty rising amid the growing anger over inequality and political privilege.