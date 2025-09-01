LOGIN
  • /Indonesia protests: protesters, troops and the violence blaze on the streets

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 23:14 IST
Mass protests in Indonesia have erupted into violent clashes, with demonstrators and security forces facing off on the streets amid growing political and social unrest.

