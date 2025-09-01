LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Indonesia: President Prabowo Scraps Lawmakers’ Perks Amid Deadly Protests

Indonesia: President Prabowo Scraps Lawmakers’ Perks Amid Deadly Protests

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 09:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 09:59 IST
Indonesia: President Prabowo Scraps Lawmakers’ Perks Amid Deadly Protests
Indonesia: President Prabowo Subianto has scrapped perks for lawmakers in response to nationwide protests that left six people dead.

Trending Topics

trending videos