/Indonesia Named Deputy Commander of US-Led Gaza Stabilisation Force

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 20:45 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 20:45 IST
Indonesia has been named Deputy Commander of the US-led Gaza Stabilisation Force, highlighting its growing role in international peacekeeping and regional security efforts. The appointment underscores Jakarta’s commitment to supporting stability in the conflict-affected Gaza Strip, coordinating with multinational forces to ensure humanitarian assistance, conflict management, and strategic oversight in the region amid ongoing tensions.