Indonesia Elections 2024: Indonesians cast ballots in the world's biggest single-day polls
Indonesia elections are being touted as the world's largest single elections. Indonesians began voting in their presidential polls earlier today. The current defense minister Prabowo Subianto is the front runner in the elections despite concerns over his human rights record and claims of improper support from outgoing leader Joko Widodo. Polls project Prabowo winning a majority with over 50%. Watch to know more!