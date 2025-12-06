/Indigo Crisis: Indigo Cancels 1,800 Flights, Leaves Passengers in Lurch

Published: Dec 06, 2025, 08:19 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 08:19 IST
Indigo has cancelled nearly 1,800 flights over four days due to crew shortages and new pilot rest rules, plunging major airports into chaos. Passengers were left stranded for hours without food, water, or clear communication from the airline, with many reporting inadequate staff response and confusion about their travel status. The situation has triggered widespread frustration and protests, with authorities urging the airline to improve passenger support and restore normal operations.