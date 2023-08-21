India's UPI impresses Germany's digital and transport minister

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Germany's Embassy in New Delhi is lauding India's digital infrastructure. It's being lauded as one of the country's success stories. This praise comes after Germany's federal Minister for digital, transport Volker Wissing took up UPI to make a transaction and was left fascinated. Talking to X formerly known as Twitter, the German Embassy said that it lauded how UPI enables everyone to make transactions in seconds.

