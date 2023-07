The best golfers in the world have assembled in Liverpool for the 151st staging of The Open, golf's oldest major. The race for the Claret Jug comes amid the ceasefire in professional golf and the build-up for once, isn't dominated by politics. There is just one Indian in the field at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club- Shubhankar Sharma. The 26-year-old spoke to Wion's Esha Hanspal ahead of the tournament.