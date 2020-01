In India leaders of 15 opposition parties are meeting in the Parliament to discuss the contentious amended in the Citizenship law and students protest on CAA gaining momentum. Six major parties including the TMC, BPS, Shiv Sena, DMK, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have decided to skip the meeting. #WION #WION News #CAA #CitizenshipAmendmentBill