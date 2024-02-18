LIVE TV

India's Jaishankar meets China's Wang at Munich Conference | China's moves along LAC raise concerns

WION Video Team  | Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
The India-China relations are back in focus on account of two major developments, first reports on the meeting between Dr. S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang and reports of Occupational activity along the Lac. In the latest external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang met on the sidelines of the Munich security conference. This is the first in-person meeting between the two in about 6 months. Watch to know more!