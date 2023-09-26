India's imprint on the moon: Pragyaan rover tries to imprint Indian emblem on the moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 completed its two-week-long lunar mission successfully. But, did you know that the Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover had a special plan?

